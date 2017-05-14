Refresh for latest…: With offshore rollout just beginning on Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant, $42M worth of moviegoers ran to see the Xenomorphs in action in 34 markets this frame. Fox unleashed the Prometheus sequel to No. 1s in 19, ahead of the May 19 domestic bow, and came up with the No. 2 studio movie at the international box office.

Korea leads offshore play at $7.2M, followed by the UK ($6.4M), France ($4.5M), Australia ($3.1M) and Mexico ($2.5M). Alien: Covenant‘s opening weekend is 4% bigger than Mad Max: Fury Road for the same bucket of markets and at current exchange rates.

There are a number of moving parts at offshore turnstiles this session. Along with the Alien‘s return, Warner Bros’ King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword debuted in some key markets. It extracted $29.1M in its launch with No. 1s in 29 markets, the only major being Russia. China went medieval on the movie with just $5M to start.

Disney/Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2, meanwhile, is in its third weekend offshore. Adding $52.2M overseas this session, GOTG2 now has a worldwide cume of $630.6M.

One of the more interesting situations to arise this session is the Chinese box office performance of Aamir Khan’s Dangal. The Bollywood superstar’s latest film, a sports drama with a strong female-empowerment message that released in most markets at the end of 2016, already became the No. 1 Bollywood release ever in India earlier this year. Although the recently released Telugu title Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is the biggest Indian film ever worldwide, Dangal — thanks to China — has now become the second Indian movie ever to cross 1000 crores ($150M) globally, as Bollywood Hungama notes.

In the Middle Kingdom, Dangal overtook GOTG2 this weekend with a larger number of showings and an estimated $32.6M for about $60M to date there. It had come in No. 2 last frame behind GOTG2’s debut and picked up steam. It is the top-grossing Indian movie ever in the market. There is a lot of social media chatter about the film, and reviews are positive. The star traveled to the Beijing Film Festival in April to promote Dangal and is said to be seen as a symbol of the Indian industry in China. This could also bode well for another titan of Bollywood, Salman Khan, whose Tubelight is expected to have a wide release there this summer and co-stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu.

Breakdowns on the Hollywood pics in release this weekend are being updated below.

