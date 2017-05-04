Before moviegoers get the chance to see Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant on May 19, they can experience first-hand what it’s like to come up against one of those junior multi-fanged aliens in the new VR experience Alien: Covenant In Utero.

The free 360-degree virtual journey from AMD/Alienware and Fox, which was originally announced at CES, is launching today at Regal Cinemas located in 15 cities — Boston, Houston, Orange County, Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, Knoxville, North Brunswick, NJ; San Francisco, Chicago, Philadelphia, Portland, OR; Minneapolis, DC and Seattle — and will conclude on June 4.

20th Century Fox

In Utero, fans will have every reason to get off their couch at home and drive to the cinema: They’ll have a personal encounter with alien Neomorph at the time of its birth, reliving the world around it as well as its first memories. And for those who’ve seen the original Alien, we know how these types of moments go down, read John Hurt’s chest-bursting alien birth scene which wrecked havoc for the entire crew of the Nostromo. The VR experience was produced by Scott and directed by David Karlak.

Said Ken Thewes, Chief Marketing Officer at Regal Entertainment Group. “This innovative technology will add a whole new dynamic to the movie going experience for Alien: Covenant, and we are thrilled to offer this unique Virtual Reality experience for our Regal guests.”

The Regal experience will feature several Oculus Rift demo kiosks where viewers can immerse themselves in the content before or after their movie. Each of the kiosks will be powered by Alienware Aurora PC’s, which are designed for virtual reality and powered by Radeon RX 480 graphics cards. Currently, tracking has Alien: Covenant estimated with a $30M-plus opening, which could swing higher since we’re still 15 days away from release.

Last month, Scott’s RSA Films, which has produced VR experiences for The Martian and Alien: Covenant, announced a new VR unit headed up by Jen Dennis.