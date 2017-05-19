20th Century Fox’s Alien: Covenant ripped into theaters last night at 7 PM with previews of $4.2M from about 3,000 locales, promising a strong Friday and weekend ahead. The Ridley Scott-directed sequel to the 2012 sci-fi pic Prometheus will roll out into about 3,600 locales domestically today after already chasing in over $46M overseas. Its comp is, of course, Prometheus, but when that movie was released in 2012 the industry was not conducting Thursday night early previews yet. That practice only came to be some time after the mass shooting in the Aurora theater on July 20. However, we can tell you that Prometheus opened to a 3-day weekend of $51M and ended its run at $126.4M domestically and $403.3M worldwide when it bowed on June 8 of that year. Both Prometheus and Alien Covenant had about the same running time of a little over 2 hours.

The studio is unleashing another movie this weekend with fourth installment of its Wimpy Kid franchise. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul opened a little earlier yesterday at 5 PM and we are awaiting word of it preview numbers. This film cost about $22M before marketing and distribution costs so the studio should be able to roll a profit off of this one. The last Wimpy Kid (Dog Day) which dropped into theaters in 2012 grossed $14.6M in its opening weekend (Aug. 3) and ended up taking in $49M domestically and $77M foreign so the studio knew this going in.

Then there is the MGM/Warner Bros.’ teen love story Everything, Everything, a movie based on the novel by Nicola Yoon that was made for around $10M and also had previews at 5 PM. We are also awaiting word. It is not expected to do much this weekend. It will widen to 2,800+ locales today. In comps, we are looking at Me Before You, which had a Thursday night preview of $1.37M and then went on to gross an $18.7M weekend. This one is about a girl who suffers from a immuno-deficiency disease yet has a crush on a boy who brings her out in the open.