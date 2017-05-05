Chronicle‘s Alex Russell and iZombie‘s Rose McIver are set to star in Brampton’s Own, the sophomore directorial effort from This Thing With Sarah writer-director Michael Doneger. Scott Porter, Spencer Grammer, John Getz and Jean Smart are also in the pic, which starts shooting this week in Los Angeles. Russell stars as a recently retired minor-league baseball player who returns to his small hometown in hopes of repairing the strained relationships between him, his family and old friends including a former girlfriend (McIver) now engaged to the town’s popular dentist (Porter). Doneger is producing via Cloverhill Pictures with Perspective Pictures’ Mark DiCristofaro. Sammy Aaron, Glenn Edwards, Morris Goldfarb, Jonathan Marcus, Andrew Schaeffer and Ari Spar are executive producing. Russell is repped by UTA and Mosaic, McIver by UTA and Principato-Young, Smart by WME and Untitled Entertainment, Porter by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Grammer by UTA and Untitled, and Getz by SMS Talent and The Beddingfield Co. Doneger is repped by APA.

Joe Estevez has joined Senior Moment, the indie comedy toplined by William Shatner and Christopher Lloyd now shooting in Palm Springs. Giorgio Serafini is directing the pic penned by Kurt Brungardt and Christopher Momenee. Shatner as a former Navy pilot who fights a crackdown against senior drivers after his license is revoked for speeding. Jean Smart and Katrina Bowden are also in the cast. Estevez is repped by Citizen Skull’s CSP Management.