Following the trail blazed by athletes like Michael Strahan, who parlayed a successful NFL career into a thriving run as a news personality, Alex Rodriguez has reportedly made a deal with ABC News to appear on Good Morning America, World News Tonight and other shows.

The New York Post, citing an anonymous “network insider,” said Rodriguez, 41, is finalizing a plan to appear on ABC News shows roughly once a month to start. The former New York Yankees slugger already appears as a baseball analyst for Fox Sports.

“Alex is interested in doing lifestyle, family-oriented programming, such as a piece on how much your kids should be working out, or business and personal-finance reports, like how to overhaul your bills,” a different source close to Rodriguez told the newspaper.

Rodriguez, who drove many Yankee fans crazy by pocketing $317 million while leading them to just one World Series and admitting to using performance-enhancing drugs, has seen a bounce-back of sorts by appearing on Fox. His post-game jousting with Pete Rose during last October’s climactic World Series win by the Chicago Cubs generated buzz, even among those who had kept him at arm’s length.

He has also been cast in a warmer celebrity light by his romantic relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

ABC News did not respond to a request for comment on the report.