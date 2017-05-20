Alec Baldwin will bring his Donald Trump to NBC’s Saturday Night Live tonight – as if there was ever a question, after the president’s parody-ready week.

Baldwin tweeted “One more time,” along with a photo of himself as Trump (no other hints though as to content or set-up – the picture is an old one).

Even better, Baldwin prepped for the SNL season finale with a little at-home rehearsal, teaching three-year-old daughter Carmen the finer points of Trump play-acting. See the brief video Instagrammed by Baldwin’s wife Hilaria today.

“Carmen, what day does daddy play Donald Trump?” mom asks.

After getting the correct answer, Baldwin then shows Carmen how to do the presidential hand gestures. It’s all pretty adorable, and a nice appetizer for tonight’s show, hosted by Dwayne Johnson, with musical guest Katy Perry.

Take a look.