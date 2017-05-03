Alec Baldwin has been set to guest star on Hulu’s new 9/11 drama series The Looming Tower, taking on another government figure. This time he’ll portray CIA director George Tenet in the 10-episode straight-to-series adaptation of Lawrence Wright’s Pulitzer-winning 9/11 exposé from executive producers Dan Futterman, Alex Gibney and Legendary Television.

The series officially began production today in New York. Jeff Daniels, Tahar Rahim and Peter Sarsgaard topline the drama, which co-stars Michael Stuhlbarg, Bill Camp, Virginia Kull, Louis Cancelmi, Ella Rae Peck, Sullivan Jones and Wrenn Schmidt.

In the book, Tenet is Richard Clarke’s (Stuhlbarg) partner in fighting al-Qaeda, though he may know more than he is letting on. Wright’s book traces the rising threat of Osama bin Laden and Al-Qaeda, and takes a controversial look at how the rivalry between the CIA and FBI may have inadvertently set the stage for the tragedy of 9/11 and the war in Iraq.

Baldwin of course guest stars of sorts as President Donald Trump on the current season of Saturday Night Live.