EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Mehta and Sarah Schweitzman have been hired as agents in the CAA Film Finance & Sales Group. This comes as department head Roeg Sutherland prepares to lead the team into the Cannes Film Festival next week. Mehta, vice president of International Sales for Good Universe, will remain with that company through Cannes and facilitate the projects he has been working on. Schweitzman, who began her career at CAA, starts Monday and will be at Cannes for the agency. She is leaving an executive post at Alex Kurtzman’s Universal-based Secret Hideout, helping build its feature slate and titles in the upcoming Monster Universe that starts with the Tom Cruise-starrer The Mummy.

Mehta, at Good Universe since 2015, has been involved in worldwide sales for Tallulah, When We First Met and Kin, and in the launch of the Dee Rees-directed Sundance hit Mudbound, the Ansel Elgort-Taron Egerton starrer The Billionaire’s Boys Club and the Awesomeness Films pic Before I Fall. He also launched a partnership with multi award-winning video game studio Campo Santo, and a film adaptation of the best-selling game Firewatch that is in deveopment. Before her Universal stint, Schweitzman was an executive at 21st Century Fox, and films she worked on there include Spy, Kingsman: The Secret Service, Mis Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children, Eddie The Eagle and The Greatest Showman on Earth. Before that, she worked at Vendome Pictures.