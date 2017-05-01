Oscar-winning writer Akiva Goldsman is extending his feature relationship with Imagine to television, signing a two-year non-exclusive first-look deal for scripted TV. In addition to the first-look arrangement, Goldsman, via his Weed Road Pictures banner, will serve as non-writing consultant and will supervise select Imagine Television projects.

Goldsman’s long-standing ties with Imagine Entertainment principals Brian Grazer and Ron Howard date back to Goldsman writing the script for A Beautiful Mind, which went on to win four Academy Awards in 2002, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. It was followed up by the trio’s collaboration on blockbuster The Da Vinci Code and followup Angels and Demons, Cinderella Man and the upcoming feature adaptation of The Dark Tower.

“I’ve known and worked with Akiva for many years and he was absolutely instrumental in the film successes of A Beautiful Mind and The Da Vinci Code. We’re very excited for him to join us in identifying unique television projects with rich characters,” said Grazer.

Goldsman will work closely with Imagine TV President Francie Calfo who spearheads the company’s television projects.

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to work with Akiva – one of the great creative minds in the business – and support his passion and vision for television,” Calfo said.

On the television side, Goldsman executive produces WGN America’s critically acclaimed drama Underground and the upcoming new Star Wars series, Star Trek: Discovery, set for premiere this fall on CBS All Access.

“I’ve had the great fortune of working with Brian and Ron and their Imagine team on and off for the last two decades,” Goldsman said. “Nothing could make me happier than this opportunity to keep collaborating.”

On the feature side, Goldsman just signed on to direct a new feature take on Stephen King’s classic Firestarter for Blumhouse and Universal.

Goldsman was repped in the deal by WME and Barry Littman of Hansen, Jacobson, Teller; Imagine by Cliff Gilbert-Lurie of Ziffren Brittenham.