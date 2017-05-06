Bryan Fogel’s Icarus, the Netflix film about sports doping, will open AFI Docs, the American Film Institute’s annual documentary festival, June 14 at Washington D.C.’s Newseum. Year of the Scab, the ESPN Films doc about the 1987 NFL strike, directed by John Dorsey, will close the fest June 18 at the same venue.

“Filmmakers Bryan Fogel and John Dorsey tell two very different David-and-Goliath tales,” said Michael Lumpkin, Director, AFI Docs. “Remarkable — even unthinkable — stories like these are what make documentaries such compelling cinema.” Both screenings will include director Q&As.

The Opening Night screening marks the East Coast premiere of Icarus. The first-time doc director’s investigation into performance-enhancing drug tests is described by AFI as “a real-life thriller involving the biggest scandal in sports history — the cover-up of doping activities among Russian Olympians.”

Year of the Scab chronicles the ’87 strike and the Washington Redskins’ team of substitute players “who overcame tremendous odds in order to defeat the best teams in the NFL.”

The 15th annual AFI Docs runs June 14–18 in Washington, DC, and Silver Spring, MD. Tickets go on sale to AFI members May 11, and to the public on May 15. More information about screenings and special events will be announced soon.