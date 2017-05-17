Adult Swim is set to unlock unconscious minds with a pilot order for The Shivering Truth, a stop-motion project from Vernon Chatman. He also will add his voice to the project, along with guest stars Jonah Hill, Michael Cera and Starlee Kane.

Part of Turner’s upfront today in New York, The Shivering Truth is a darkly surreal anthology comedy verbosely described as “a miniature propulsive omnibus clusterbomb of painfully riotous daymares all dripping with the orange goo of dream logic. A series of loosely linked emotional parables about stories within tales that crawled out of the deepest caverns of your unconscious mind and became lovingly animated in breath-slapping stop motion — in other words, it is the truth.”

Got that?

Created and written by Chatman, who also directs with Cat Solen, the pilot is executive produced by PFFR with Solen. Shadow Machine is the animation studio.