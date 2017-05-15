A new special from comedian Jena Friedman and series Mostly 4 Millennials from Derrick Beckles and Eric Andre were announced by Adult Swim today.

Friedman has worked as a correspondent for National Geographic Explorer and Vice, and was a field producer for The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and writer for Late Show with David Letterman. She’s appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, @Midnight the Netflix mocumentary Undecided.

“Through her sharp wit and unapologetically feminist point of view, comedian and filmmaker Jena Friedman, takes 30 minutes to probe America, tackling evergreen issues related to politics, gender and American culture in this all-new untitled special,” says Adult Swim.

Adult Swim

Mostly 4 Millennials is planned as a 15-minute live-action comedy series targeted to the title demo. Created by Derrick Beckles (Totally for Teens) who executive produces with Eric Andre, Mostly 4 Millennials is “an exciting look into what makes this incredibly important generation of humans tick,” says Adult Swim.

Premiere dates were not announced.