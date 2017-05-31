Adam Wingard is set to direct the long anticipated Godzilla vs. Kong for Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment. This is the next in a series of monster films from Legendary, having released the rebooted Godzilla three years ago and Kong: Skull Island this year with Godzilla: King of the Monster upcoming. The movie is slated for a May 2020 debut. Wingard last directed a reboot of Blair Witch, which opened to $9M and made $20.7M domestically and $45.1M worldwide.