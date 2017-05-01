EXCLUSIVE: Absolutely Anything, the comedy that stars Simon Pegg and Robin Williams as the voice of his faithful dog — the last feature film that the Monty Python crew have worked on together — has found distribution. Atlas Distribution Co. will distribute the film theatrically from Jones, John Cleese, Eric Idle and Michael Palin.

Outside of documentaries, they have not worked on a feature film together since 1983’s The Meaning of Life. And, very sadly, it likely will be the last as Absolutely Anything director Terry Jones recently revealed to the British press that he has dementia, saying in a way only he could, “My frontal lobe has absconded.”

Jones directed Absolutely Anything from a script he wrote with Gavin Scott 20 years earlier. The property was pre-sold in every territory but the U.S. and South Korea. After bowing last year in the UK via Lionsgate, it will be given a limited release in the States. Atlas is shooting for a May 12 release.

The film was produced by Mike Medavoy, Bill Jones and Ben Timlett. Medavoy has done two previous films with Jones: The Life of Brian in 1979 and Erik the Viking in 1989. Absolutely Anything follows a schoolteacher who is granted the power to conjure “absolutely anything” by a band of scheming aliens. When the teacher gives his dog the ability to speak, it unleashes manic stream-of-consciousness thoughts. Medavoy helped Jones find the distribution deal.

GFM pre-sold the film in Germany and Russia, which gave the troupe enough to finance the film, followed by a UK investment. Absolutely Anything is the last film of the master comedian Williams; he died only three weeks after he completed the film. Here’s the trailer: