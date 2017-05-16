ABC will resuscitate its much-loved Wonderful World Of Disney brand to finally dive into the hot live-musical space with a The Wonderful World Of Disney: The Little Mermaid Live! special in October. American Idol will undergo ABC-esque format changes in its midseason reboot on its new network. The Bachelor Winter Games will be pitted against Olympics broadcasts, Dancing with the Stars announces a Juniors edition, Roseanne is returning, and new comedy The Mayor joins four new dramas on the schedule.

Oh, and Jimmy Kimmel will be an Upfront no-show, after 15 years as highlight of Upfront Week, with his roast of his bosses, their competitors, and advertisers.

Yup, ABC’s got loads of stuff to talk about at its Upfront presentation, starting now!