ABC’s Scandal is coming to an end. The recently ordered seventh season of the Shondaland drama starring Kerry Washington will be its last.

There is no formal announcement yet and ABC is not commenting but word of Scandal‘s long-rumored end date has started to get out and people working on the shows have been told that this will be the show’s final season.

I hear the size of Scandal‘s final season is still in flux. Its current sixth season was abbreviated due to star Washington’s pregnancy. Because Scandal is closer in format to Shondaland’s serialized thriller How To Get Away With Murder, which airs 16 episodes a season, I hear Scandal will likely produce less than 22 episodes, with the exact episode count driven by creative, depending on the needs show’s final story arc.

While it’s had its up and downs creatively, Scandal continues to hold up well in the ratings. Its sixth season opened with its biggest audience and best 18-49 rating in a year. The news of the series’ end date was first reported by TVLine.