With drama Deception and comedy Splitting Up Together just landing the last two spots at ABC, here is a look at what ABC pilots are still alive. Not very few.

As I reported exclusively, ABC sibling Freeform is close to picking up the Black-ish spinoff pilot starring Yara Shahidi to series.

While the Marc Cherry small-town drama pilot starring Reba McEntire is not going forward at ABC, I hear it also is being shopped around by ABC Studios. Cherry and ABC Studios have a successful track record. In 2012, ABC also passed on Cherry’s Devious Maids pilot, which ABC Studios sold to Lifetime where the series had a successful four-year run.

There are possibilities for the new Cherry pilot — set in the colorful small town Oxblood, KY — at Lifetime or a network like CMT, which also aires Nashville, co-produced by ABC Studios. But while its setting and lead, country star McEntire, would feel right at home on the Viacom network, its storyline, about a local sheriff and and FBI agent, may be a bit off-brand as CMT has been focusing on music-driven projects. And the series may prove too expensive.

While the multi-camera comedy pilot Household Name starring Carol Burnett is not getting picked up to series in its current form, the project is very much alive with discussions underway about its future. Different scenarios are considered that would likely involve some retooling.