ABC kicked off its upfront presentation to advertisers today acknowledging its ratings shortcomings in the current season — but vowing to improve the impact of sales by packaging spots on network shows with ad opportunities in other Disney properties.

With numbers for 18-to-49 year olds down vs. last year, ABC has “higher standards for our performance” and “realistic optimism about the future,” Disney-ABC Television Group President Ben Sherwood said.

He hopes advertisers will “share our optimism about the very bright future in this new world, and about ABC’s ability to move the needle for all of your businesses.”

ABC Sales President Rita Ferro followed, adding that “we can do better” — using that belief “as a catalyst to move forward.”

Specifically, the company is “in the process of breaking down silos and bringing together the sales teams from ABC, Freeform and Disney,” she says. “We are committed to making it easier for you to work across all of our brands and content. And when I say all of our content, I don’t just mean the powerful collection of ABC news and entertainment assets. I mean the whole portfolio of Disney-ABC, and the entire Walt Disney company.”

That includes “access to Disney data” to create “unique experiences beyond traditional media.”

Ferro says that ABC’s “emotional connections” enables it to deliver 22% higher return on investment than “our nearest competitor.”

Like other broadcasters, Ferro said that TV ads move merchandise better than spots on digital platforms.

TV “is still the most cost effective way for your brand message to be delivered,” she says. “Don’t be destroyed by the noise in the market. Broadcast television offers the quality environment that makes your marketing message more powerful.”