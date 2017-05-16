In a major push on the reality-TV front, new American Idol broadcaster ABC announced Tuesday morning it will air The Bachelor Winter Games and a Dancing with the Stars Junior edition next TV season. News was revealed during a phoner with reporters covering ABC’s Upfront presentation of its 2017-18 TV season primetime slate to advertisers Tuesday afternoon.

In The Bachelor Winter Games, fan faves from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette seasons past will engage in competitive dating, which ABC assured they will take to “a chilling new level.” Not coincidentally, the new iteration will premiere in February 2018, around the time NBC typically dominates TV flooding its schedule with Winter Olympics competitions. Those Games run February 10-25.

The Bachelor Winter Games will reunite its all-stars in some as-yet-unnamed “luxurious winter resort” where they will go head-to-head in winter-themed athletic challenges, like the Olympics. It’s a risky move for The Bachelor franchise which relies on warm climates conducive to bikinis and clothing-challenged situations. At a winter resort, the competitors are likely to have to bundle up. On the bright side, unlike NBC, ABC will be able to televise competitors’ post-competition hot-tub make-out sessions and canoodling.

Dancing with the Stars Junior is, as its name suggests, a precocious moppet iteration of its longrunning dance competition series. Celebrity kids, and kids of adult celebs will be paired with professional junior ballroom dancers to perform choreographed routines. As with the grown-up mothership show, their performances will be judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, who will be revealed at a later date.