Refresh for latest…: Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant ventured into another 52 offshore markets this frame. In 76 total, it bit off $30.3M and saw No. 1s in 30 new hubs while maintaining the top spot in six holdover plays. The international box office cume is now $81.9M with China and Japan still to come. The worldwide total on the Fox release is $117M.

UTV Although we are working with unofficial estimates out of China, it looks as though the weekend’s No. 1 international title is Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, which crossed $100M there. With a $33.3M session in the Middle Kingdom, it has now cumed about $112M locally after three frames. The remarkable feat for the film, which was already the all-time No. 1 Indian release in the PROC, is seeing it push 1500 crore ($226M) worldwide. That sets it up to potentially overtake recent smash Baahubali 2: The Conclusion which is estimated to be at 1,538 crore — that film has some markets still to release, however. Khan told the IANS news service, “It is truly moving to see such a strong emotional bond that the Chinese have with our film.”

Disney/Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2, meanwhile, has shot past $700M global, reaching $732.6M to become the 6th highest-grossing MCU release of all time. At the international box office, it recorded another $28M this weekend to take the total to $430.8M. It is now 19% ahead of the entire previous offshore run of GOTG at today’s FX rates.

There were some other very notable performances this session including Universal/Blumhouse’s Get Out which had a get-outta-town good opening in Korea with $7.3M to mark the biggest launch ever for a foreign horror/thriller title, overtaking Uni/Blumhouse’s own Split. And, Beauty And The Beast now has a worldwide cume of $1.222B, making it the No. 10 movie ever at the global box office.

