Following the series nods to hot drama pilots Rise and For God and Country, NBC also has given a series pickup to its most buzzed about comedy pilot, A.P. Bio, from Saturday Night Live writer Mike O’Brien, SNL honcho Lorne Michaels and former SNL-er Seth Meyers. All three newly picked up NBC series to date hail from sister studio Universal TV.

Written by O’Brien, A.P. Bio stars It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia co-lead Glenn Howerton as a philosophy scholar who loses out on his dream job and goes to work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher but he makes it clear he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, he decides instead to use the kids to his own benefit.

Patton Oswalt, Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Aparna Brielle, Jacob McCarthy, Nick Peine co-star in the series, whose pilot featured SNL‘s Vanessa Bayer as a guest star.

O’Brien executive produces with Michaels, Meyers, Andrew Singer and Michael Shoemaker for Universal Television, Broadway Video and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions. SNL‘s Osmany Rodriguez directed the pilot.

Howerton is the second Sunny star to become the lead of a broadcast series joining Kaitlin Olson who toplines Fox’s The Mick. (Their contracts for the long-running FX comedy allow him to do that.)

Rex/Shutterstock

A.P. Bio reunites Meyers and O’Brien from their days together on SNL. O’Brien has been a writer on the sketch comedy series since 2009 and did a season-long stint as a featured player before returning to writing on the show. Michaels’ Broadway Video produces both SNL and Late Night with Seth Meyers as well as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, all on NBC.

This marks Meyers first broadcast comedy series as a producer. He also exec produces IFC’s Documentary Now!