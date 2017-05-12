American Horror Story co-star Angela Bassett is reuniting with the hit anthology series’ creators, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. I hear Bassett is set to star in 911, a drama project from Murphy and Falchuk, which is getting a 13-episode straight-to-series order at Fox. 20th Century Fox TV, where Murphy is based, is the studio.

Details about the show, written and executive produced by Murphy and Falchuk, are sketchy, but I hear it is in the vein of ER and revolves around 911 operators. Bassett also is executive producing.

911, which is targeting a midseason launch, is expected to be announced Monday at Fox’s upfront presentation. The network and 20th TV had no comment.

Fox

In her first foray as a TV series regular, Oscar-nominated Bassett joined the final season of ER. Her follow-up major series gig was on FX’s American Horror Story. She co-starred in the four most recent installments — AHS: Coven, AHS: Freak Show, AHS: Hotel and AHS: Roanoke — earning two Emmy nominations to date. Bassett is repped by Gersh, Lighthouse Entertainment and Fox Rothschild.

This would mark Murphy and Falchuk’s third straight-to-series order at Fox, following Glee and Scream Queens, both co-created with Ian Brennan. At FX, in addition to AHS, Murphy has breakout franchise American Crime Story, which launched with the Emmy-winning The People V. O.J. Simpson, as well as Feud and the upcoming 1980s New York drama series Pose.

Murphy is repped by CAA; Falchuk is with WME.