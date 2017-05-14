The British Academy Television Awards are kicking off tonight at the Royal Festival Hall on London’s South Bank, and Deadline is onsite to live-blog the ceremony. Netflix’s The Crown took the nomination jewels, leading the pack with five nods including Drama Series, going into the evening. And it’s an indicator of this ceremony’s increasing international appeal beyond local broadcasters like the BBC, ITV and Channel 4.

But local players are well represented, with international hits like War & Peace, The Hollow Crown and Fleabag amongst the nominations. Benedict Cumberbatch is nominated for his work in The Hollow Crown, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag (co-produced with Amazon) has three nominations. In the dedicated International category, The Night Of, The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story, Stranger Things and Transparent will go head-to-head.

A special award is going to documentarian Nick Fraser, while Joanna Lumley receives BAFTA’s highest honor, the Fellowship. Host Sue Perkins kicks off the show in a few minutes. Follow along to find out how things go…