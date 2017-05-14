The British Academy Television Awards are kicking off tonight at the Royal Festival Hall on London’s South Bank, and Deadline is onsite to live-blog the ceremony. Netflix’s The Crown took the nomination jewels, leading the pack with five nods including Drama Series, going into the evening. And it’s an indicator of this ceremony’s increasing international appeal beyond local broadcasters like the BBC, ITV and Channel 4.
But local players are well represented, with international hits like War & Peace, The Hollow Crown and Fleabag amongst the nominations. Benedict Cumberbatch is nominated for his work in The Hollow Crown, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag (co-produced with Amazon) has three nominations. In the dedicated International category, The Night Of, The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story, Stranger Things and Transparent will go head-to-head.
A special award is going to documentarian Nick Fraser, while Joanna Lumley receives BAFTA’s highest honor, the Fellowship. Host Sue Perkins kicks off the show in a few minutes. Follow along to find out how things go…
Anna Friel and Sean Bean presenting Best Drama Series
Best Drama Series is the first award up. Here are the nominees:
THE CROWN Production Team – Left Bank Pictures/Netflix
THE DURRELLS Production Team – Sid Gentle Films Ltd/Masterpiece/ITV
HAPPY VALLEY Sally Wainwright, Juliet Charlesworth, Nicola Shindler, Neasa Hardiman – Red Production Company/BBC One
WAR & PEACE Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC Wales/Lookout Point/TWC/BBC One
Time for the clip show, set to “Fire” by Beth Ditto.
Perkins addresses her Alexa: “Play ‘Grand Tour’ – and stop paying tax.”
Little jab from Perkins on Amazon not paying taxes
Perkins: “Top Gear was back. My favorite episode was The One Where Joey Gets Everyone Fired. Apparently you can get a knock-off version on Amazon.”
Perkins: “Who’d have thought Hugh Laurie could do such a convincing British accent?”
Perkins: “Night Manager was an incredible show. Not nominated, but it was an incredible show.” It’s nearly shut-out of the nods with only one.
Perkins: “Welcome to the Royal Festival Hall, or as the Queen calls it, ‘One’s iPod'”
Perkins: “I promise to deliver you a strong and stable BAFTAs,” Perkins says, referencing Theresa May’s Brexit rhetoric.
Sue Perkins emerges. “You might know me best as, ‘and Sue’. I know what you’re thinking, ‘Not another woman hosting an awards show.'”
Some British Bake-Off comedy to kick it off, with Sue Perkins and that show’s Mary Berry.
Time for the Year In VT segement, in which 365 days of television gets condensed down into a clip show for the purposes of starting the show like every other awards show ever.
The show will air on the BBC from 8PM local time, with a one-hour tape delay to avoid these sorts of things.
Winners are being warned that as the UK is in a general election period, anything said on that subject “risks getting cut”
A little housekeeping announcement on stage includes a special BBC-friendly message…
Always! Sue Perkins will be out momentarily to start the show.
Welcome to the BAFTA TV Awards. Excited, Joe?
No Comments