Not that they’re hoping for a repeat of Timeless‘ rare cancellation reversal, but the stars of CBS’ recently axed 2 Broke Girls took to Twitter today to thank fans for the six-season ride.

See the tweets below.

“We are so proud of our time on 2 Broke Girls,” tweeted Kat Dennings, speaking for herself and co-star Beth Behrs, “and of all the things this experience has given us, the most treasured is our lifelong friendship.”

Jonathan Kite, who plays the sitcom’s Oleg, thanked fans, saying, “I hope you had as much fun watching as we did performing.” And Matthew Moy (Han Lee) tweeted a backstage snapshot of the cast, accompanied by six heart emojis.

Deadline reported yesterday that renewal negotiations between CBS and Warner Bros TV had broken down, leading to the network’s cancellation of the sitcom created by Michael Patrick King and Whitney Cummings.

Here are some of the star messages to fans: