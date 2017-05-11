EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Gadon, who most recently co-starred with Logan Lerman in the James Schamus’ Sundance film Indignation, has signed with CAA. Previously with WME, Gadon also appeared opposite James Franco in Hulu’s nine-part miniseries 11.22.63.

Her upcoming project slate includes the title role in Netflix’s Margaret Atwood-novel based miniseries Alias Grace, Sook-Yin Lee’s drama Octavio Is Dead, and Xavier Dolan’s The Death And Life Of John F. Donovan.

Other film credits include Dracula Untold, Denis Villeneuve’s Enemy, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, period drama Belle, directed by Amma Asante, and David Cronenberg’s pics Maps To The Stars, Cosmopolis, and A Dangerous Method.

Gadon, who made her directorial debut with documentary series Reelside, will continue to be repped by longtime manager Dani De Lio at Creative Drive Artists.