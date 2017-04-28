Amazon has renewed Z: The Beginning of Everything for a second season, Deadline has confirmed.

Created by Dawn Prestwich and Nicole Yorkin, the bio-series is based on the life of Zelda Sayre Fitzgerald, the brilliant, beautiful and talented Southern Belle who becomes the original flapper and icon of the wild, flamboyant Jazz Age in the 20s.

Starring Christina Ricci as Zelda, Z: The Beginning of Everything starts before she meets the unpublished writer F. Scott Fitzgerald (David Hoflin) and moves through their passionate, turbulent love affair and their marriage—made in heaven, lived out in hell as the celebrity couple of their time. The series travels through the wild parties, the wicked jazz, the dissolute artists of the era, as well as the alcoholism, adultery and struggle with dashed dreams and mental illness that characterizes their later years. David Strathairn co-stars.

Prestwich and Yorkin who also exec produce along with Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon and Ricci.