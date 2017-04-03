‘Younger’ Season 4 Premiere Date Set On TV Land

TV Land has set the Season 4 premiere date for Younger, the Darren Star-created show that helped establish the network’s new single-camera comedy brand. It stars Sutton Foster as a 40-year-old woman who pretends to be 26 in order to get a job in the highly competitive world of publishing – and succeeds.

TV Land

Season 3 found Liza (Foster) working under the prickly Diana (Miriam Shor) as she tried to figure out how to balance her real life with best friend Maggie (Debi Mazar) and her “pretend” life with her new crew – friend/coworker Kelsey (Hilary Duff) and fashion publicist Lauren (Molly Bernard). Ben Rappaport and India de Beaufort are among those joining the Season 4 cast, alongside other regulars Nico Tortorella and Peter Hermann.

The 12-episode fourth season was ordered ahead of the show’s Season 3 premiere last year. Season 2 was picked up four episodes into the single-camera comedy’s freshman run in 2015, while Season 3 was ordered a week before its second-season debut in January.

Younger is created, executive produced and written by Star, with Tony Hernandez of JAX Media executive producing for TV Land. Dottie Zicklin and Eric Zicklin also serve as executive producers and writers on the series.

Here is the tweet announcing Younger’s premiere date, which also includes a video snippet: