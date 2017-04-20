EXCLUSIVE: Lifetime has given a 10-episode straight-to-series order to psychological thriller drama You from Greg Berlanti, boss of the CW’s DC universe, and Sera Gamble, co-creator/executive producer of Syfy’s breakout hit The Magicians. The project, produced by Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television and A+E Studios, was put on fast-track development at the cable network at the beginning of the year.

The pickup brings the number of Berlanti Prods. on-air series to seven. It is the company’s second cable series after praised 2012 USA Network drama Political Animals.

Written by Berlanti and Gamble based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel of the same name, You is described as a 21st century love story that asks, “What would you do for love?” When a brilliant bookstore manager crosses paths with an aspiring writer, his answer becomes clear: anything. Using the internet and social media as his tools to gather the most intimate of details and get close to her, a charming and awkward crush quickly becomes obsession as he quietly and strategically removes every obstacle – and person – in his way.

“You is the most twisted love story ever,” said Liz Gateley, EVP and Head of Programming for Lifetime. “A romantic thriller centered around a relationship between two people that gets taken too far, the series explores the line between passion and obsession. In the amazingly talented hands of Greg and Sera, we know this project will be special.”

Berlanti and Gamble will serve as co-showrunners on You. Gamble also is set to return as a co-showrunner alongside John McNamara for Season 3 of their Syfy drama The Magicians.

Berlanti and Gamble executive produce You alongside Berlanti Prods.’ Sarah Schechte and Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo.

You, which was originally set up at Showtime two years ago, will join Lifetime’s two other original scripted series, UnReal and the recently launched Mary Kills People.

Berlanti Prods. has four broadcast pilots in contention for next season, Deception at ABC; Searchers and DC’s Black Lightning at the CW as well as the company’s second ever comedy pilot, Diablo Cody’s Raised by Wolves at ABC.