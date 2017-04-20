After all the teasing and corporate complex conversations, the truth is finally out there today – The X-Files is coming back for the 2017-2018 season.

Just over three years after the last revival of the Chris Carter series was announced, Fox said Thursday that a new 10-episode run of the Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny-starrer is set to start production this summer.

“Iconic characters, rich storytelling, bold creators – these are the hallmarks of great TV shows. And they are some of the reasons why The X-Files has had such a profound impact on millions of fans worldwide,” said Fox Broadcasting Company Prez David Madden today. “Chris’ creativity, along with the brilliant work of David and Gillian, continue to propel this pop culture phenomenon, and we can’t wait to see what fresh mysteries Mulder and Scully uncover in this next chapter of The X-Files.”

Technically, the 11th season of The X-Files, this new season will air on Fox’s schedule either later this year or early next year. Starting off with strong ratings, the six-episode last revival of the FBI conspiracy and alien tracking show debuted on January 24, 2016 on the very revival friendly FOX. In my review of 2016 The X-Files revival, I said the latest show was “strikingly serious and silly at the same time, the six episodes are actually a lot like the original X-Files — you either go with it or you don’t.” I added, in my video review that, “and if you want to believe (to paraphrase the poster Duchovy’s Fox Mulder had up in the duo’s FBI HQ basement office in the original series), this X-Files is well worth opening up.”

Having spawned a couple of movie and a new recently revealed audio production, the original X-Files TV show ran from 1993 to 2002, with Duchovny stepping back as the obsessed Agent Mulder in Season 8.

With today’s news, this will prove a very busy 2017 for Anderson, who also has a pivotal role as the god Media in the first season of Starz’s April 30 debuting American Gods.