WWE stars Kurt Angle and Paul “Big Show” Wight have signed with APA.

Angle, who returned to the WWE early this month after an 11-year absence, was recently named the General Manager of WWE’s flagship program, Monday Night RAW. Angle’s film credits include Pain & Gain, Warrior, and Beyond The Mat. On the television side, he recently guest starred on Those Who Can’t for TruTV.

A 1995 Olympic Style World Champion, 1996 Olympic Gold Medalist, and six-time U.S. National Champion, Angle is the only wrestler in history to win every individual title in his first year as a WWE professional wrestler. In 2008, after many years with the WWE, Angle joined TNA/Impact Wrestling where he competed until late last year.

Angle is also repped by Traverse Media, and personal manager David Hawk.

Wight (aka Big Show) has feature credits including starring roles in Vendetta opposite Dean Cain, Knucklehead opposite Mark Feuerstein and Will Patton, and Adam Sandler’s The Waterboy. His TV work includes roles on credits include Psych, Royal Pains, and Burn Notice, as well as appearances on SNL, Conan, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Touted as the World’s Largest Athlete at 7-feet-tall, size 22 shoe and 64-inch chest, Wight is one of the most decorated champions in professional wrestling and the only man to hold all four major championship titles. He also boasts a huge social media following with over 7.7 million on Facebook and well over two million Twitter followers.

Wight is also repped by attorney Sam Perlmutter.