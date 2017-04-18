Negotiations for a new WGA film and TV contract have recessed for another week, and will resume next Tuesday. “The WGA and the AMPTP have agreed to resume negotiations on Tuesday, April 25, 2017,” they said in a joint statement today.

This marks the second break in negotiations since contract talks began March 13, which stalled after two weeks with each side accusing the other of walking away from the bargaining table. Talks resumed last Monday, and recessed again for the Good Friday holiday.

A source close to the talks told Deadline late last week that “things were not going well” and there were a lot of “recrimination” across the table.

The WGA West and WGA East will begin polling members for strike authorization beginning tomorrow. The guilds’ current contract expires at midnight May 1.