Working Title Television UK has hired former BBC exec Mark Freeland has Head of Television Comedy, effective immediately. Based in London, he will work closely alongside Andrew Woodhead, Managing Director of Working Title Television.

Freeland was previously Controller, Fiction & Entertainment at the BBC, a role he started in 2007. Since 2014, he led the Comedy, Drama and Entertainment production teams for BBC Studios. During that time, he was a member of BBC Television Board and led key BBC partnerships, such as the BBC America/AMC Networks joint venture. Freeland also worked on Comic Relief, co-exec producing four Red Nose Days.

While at the helm of the comedy production department at the BBC he delivered shows such as Absolutely Fabulous, Jonathan Creek and Inside No 9. He’s exec produced shows including The Wrong Mans, The Thick of It, Miranda, Stewart Lee’s Comedy Vehicle and Mrs. Brown’s Boys. He also worked on projects such as The Catherine Tate Show, The Mighty Boosh and Little Britain in a previous spell at the BBC.

Freehand has also had stints at Hartswood Films and Sky and started out at popular Brit morning show The Big Breakfast as a writer and producer.

WTTV is a joint venture within NBCUniversal International Studios. As such, Freeland will work closely with NBCU Int’l Studios President Michael Edelstein and EVP, Scripted JoAnn Alfano.