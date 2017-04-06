Rebecca Gomez Diamond, former Fox News and Fox Business host and one of the women who received a settlement from the Bill O’Reilly sexual harassment allegations, called out Donald Trump for defending the Fox News Channel host.

“President Trump, the women were forced to settle, not the other way around, because of employment agreements prohibiting court trials,” Diamond tweeted.

Trump defended O’Reilly in an interview this morning with the New York Times, saying, “I don’t think Bill did anything wrong. . .He’s a person I know well; he’s a good person.”

Trump did say that O’Reilly’s only mistake was in settling the lawsuits. “I think he shouldn’t have settled, personally. I think he shouldn’t have settled. Because you should have taken it all the way,” said Trump.

Diamond continued her tweets, directed at Trump, by writing, “Fox has publicly acknowledged it requires employment agreements, which require mediation and prevent going to court. Their choice. If you don’t believe in settlements, get rid of forced mediation employment agreements and women won’t have to settle. President Trump, I have personally met and interviewed three of your children several times while I was a host at Fox Business.”

“I’m saddened reading your comments,” Diamond concluded. “Truly disappointed and vilified all over again. Such comments tell women they won’t be believed.”

Diamond was not the only one to call out Trump. Hollywood celebrities and pundits were not surprised or pleased by his support for O’Reilly, tweeting their distaste.

Since word got out about Fox News’ $13 million settlement, the top-rated primetime program has lost 52 advertisers and counting. Meanwhile, O’Reilly has yet to publicly talk about the allegations on his show.

