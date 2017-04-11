EXCLUSIVE: Up-and-coming actress Cailee Spaeny, after securing the female lead opposite John Boyega in Legendary/Universal’s upcoming sequel Pacific Rim: Uprising, has inked with WME for representation, moving from Innovative.

Steven S. DeKnight directed the second installment to Guillermo del Toro and Travis Beacham’s 2013 sci-fi film. Not much is known about the film’s plot or Spaeny’s role. The pic is slated to bow in theaters February 23, 2018.

The role marks a big film break for Spaeny, whose mostly known for her work as a pop singer and has appeared in the short film Counting To 1,000. She’ll continue to be repped by UK’s Identity Agency Group.