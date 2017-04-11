Vertical Entertainment and DirecTV have picked up U.S. rights to the William H. Macy-directed indie The Layover, which stars Alexandra Daddario, Kate Upton, Matt Barr, Matt Jones, Kal Penn, Rob Corddry, and Molly Shannon. The film will debut on DirecTV August 3, followed by a theatrical bow via Vertical Entertainment in September. It follows two single female best friends (Daddario, Upton) who, when their plane is rerouted due to a hurricane warning, find themselves competing for the same guy (Barr) during an extended layover in St. Louis. David Hornsby and Lance Krall wrote the script, which Aaron L. Gilbert and Keith Kjarval produced. Exec producers are Patricia Cox, Jason Cloth, Adam F. Goldberg, Erika Hampson, Lance Krall, Kelly Morel, Tim Mullen, Andrew Pollack, Ben Ruffman, Alan Simpson, Allan J. Stitt. The deal was negotiated by Vertical’s co-President Rich Goldberg and VP of Marketing and Acquisitions Peter Jarowey, and WME Global and Ramo Law on behalf of the filmmakers.

In other acquisition news, Chiller Films has nabbed horror thriller Camera Obscura, and is planning to release the pic in theaters June 9 followed by a digital roll-out June 13. Helmed by first-time director Aaron B. Koontz from a script he co-wrote with Cameron Burns, the pic follows a veteran war photographer with PTSD who sees imminent deaths in his developed photos, questioning his already fragile sanity and putting the lives of those he loves in danger.The cast includes Christopher Denham, Nadja Bobyleva, Catherine Curtin, Chase Williamson and Noah Segan. Koontz produced the pic with Andrew van den Houten and Amir Zbeda while Justin Smith exec produced.