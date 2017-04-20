Friends, Romans, countrymen, lend me your ears: TNT has a premiere date for its young Shakespeare drama. The cable net is celebrating Sunday’s 453rd anniversary of the Bard’s birth by setting a 9 PM July 10 bow for Will, which stars newcomer Laurie Davidson as William Shakespeare and chronicles his wild 20s in the punk-rock theater scene of 16th century London. Check out the new trailer above.

TNT

Olivia DeJonge, Ewen Bremner, Colm Meaney, Mattias Inwood, Jamie Campbell Bower, William Houston, Lukas Rolfe, Max Bennett and Jasmin Savoy Brown also star in period drama, which TNT says is told on a bold, contemporary style and played to a modern soundtrack that exposes all of Shakespeare’s recklessness, lustful temptations and tortured brilliance.

“Theater back then was like punk rock,” series creator Craig Pearce said at TCA in January. “It was a completely revolutionary form of entertainment, something for the masses, and…was really rapidly evolving.” During performances, patrons were eating, drinking and even “fornicating,” Pearce said. If they liked the production they cheered, if they did not, they “burned the place down.”

Pearce, the longtime writing partner of auteur filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, writes and executive produces Will alongside Alison Owen, Debra Hayward, Vince Gerardis, Howard Braunstein, Louise Rosager and Elizabeth helmer Shekhar Kapur, who directed the pilot episode. The project was previously set up at HBO and once had a straight-to-series order at the late Pivot.