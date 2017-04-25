Will Smith is in talks to star in Gemini Man, a long-in-development project that has Ang Lee is in negotiations to direct. Word is that this is early days, but Lee is running into trouble getting his Thrilla In Manila boxing film off the ground, so attention is being paid elsewhere.

The Gemini Man project, from Skydance, is being produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and executive produced by Don Murphy. The plot centers on an assassin who faces off against himself, a clone who is younger and in his prime. The project had long been set up at Disney but recently moved to David Ellison’s Skydance. Skydance had no comment.

Smith, who earlier today was announced as a member of the upcoming Cannes Film Festival jury, is also in talks with Disney to take on the genie role in Guy Ritchie’s live-action Aladdin.