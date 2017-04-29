Will Ferrell dropped by the taping of Samantha Bee’s Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, to air on TBS tonight. “It’s not a party without a special guest,” Bee’s Full Frontal just tweeted, showing Ferrell in all his W glory.

In another tweet (see them below), Ferrell holds up a very W-like painting.

Full Frontal‘s Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner airs tonight at 10 pm ET on TBS.

In a brief interview on MSNBC this afternoon, Bee said she and Full Frontal “routinely dismantle” Donald Trump, so tonight’s Washington D.C. bash will focus on celebrating “the journalists who make our show possible.”

The event was taped this afternoon at the DAR Constitution Hall, and raises money for the Committee to Protect Journalists.