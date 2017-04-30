What if they gave a White House Correspondents’ Dinner and nobody came? Well, that’s not going to happen tonight, but there is one big void at the D.C. event: Donald Trump will be the first president to skip the annual to-do since Ronald Reagan was recovering from his assassination attempt in 1981. Really, Don? Bad (or sick) guy! SAD!! Oops, sorry.

Instead, POTUS spent a chunk of his 100th day in office at a campaign-like rally a couple hours north in Harrisburg, PA. There he bashed the media, Hollywood, puppies, rainbows and the WCHD itself, calling it, in typically articulate fashion “very, very boring.” But while Trump is avoiding being insulted and mocked to his face this year, he told Reuters recently that he might attend next year — or not.

We’ve known since February that Trump and members of his administration were boycotting tonight’s dinner, and many media outlets since have canceled their pre- and post-WCHD parties in an effort to focus on the dinner and the 103-year-old White House Correspondents’ Association.

The Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj is providing the entertainment tonight at the Washington Hilton, which has hosted the event for each of the past 50 years. Watch the WCHD livestream here and follow along with Deadline’s live blog below.

Pre-show talking about Nixon’s infamous showdown with the Washington media in 1973. “One can only be angry with those he respects.” Big smile. Oof.

Still waiting for this thing to start.

But that doesn’t mean there won’t be a few zingers here and there — and ideally everywhere. We’ll try to keep things interesting here while they hand out scholarship and such at the Hilton.

Not sure how tonight is going to play out, as we’ve heard talk that it won’t be a nonstop bashfest of the absent POUTS and his first 100 days in office.

Who can forget him ending with “Obama out.”

Wilmore had a rough go at the 2016 event, but then Ol’ Dependable Obama took the room to another level with his unforced humor and a literal mic drop. 

Comedy relief provider Hasan Minhaj of The Daily Show will provide tonight’s entertainment, a year after Larry Wilmore used a “colloquialism” to describe then-President Obama.

Welcome to Deadline’s live blog of the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner. 