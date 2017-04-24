Hallmark Channel has picked up a fifth season of When Calls The Heart, its original scripted drama starring Erin Krakow as a young woman who begins a new chapter in her life in an early-20th century coal mining town.

Also starring Lori Loughlin, Daniel Lissing, Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith, the series wrapped its fourth season with year-over-year double-digit ratings gains in households and key demos, the Crown Media-owned cable net said.

“Viewers have fallen in love with When Calls the Heart and have embraced the themes of faith, family and community,” said Michelle Vicary, EVP Programming and Network Publicity at Crown Media Family Networks. “The talented writing staff and our amazing cast have created our best season yet, and the record ratings reflect this.”

Based on the book by Janette Oke, When Calls the Heart is a WCTH production in association with Brad Krevoy Television and Believe Pictures. Brad Krevoy, Robin Bernheim Burger, Brian Bird, Michael Landon Jr., Susie Belzberg, Eric Jarboe, Michael Shepard and Jimmy Townsend are executive producers.