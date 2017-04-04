The WGA has set the dates for its first strike authorization vote in 10 years. Voting by members of the WGA West will begin on April 18 at a special membership meeting at the Sheraton Universal, followed the next day by online balloting and another membership at the Beverly Hilton. Both meetings will start at 7 pm.

“We will be returning to the bargaining table with the AMPTP for the week starting Monday, April 10th,” guild leaders said in a communique just minutes ago. “We continue to need your support to achieve a fair contract before the May 1st expiration date.”

The WGA East will hold its strike authorization meeting on April 19 at the New York City offices of the Service Employees International Union beginning at 7 pm EDT.

The online strike authorization vote for members of both guilds will start on Wednesday, April 19 at 8:30 pm PDT/11:30 pm EDT and conclude on Monday, April 24 at 12:00 noon PDT/3:00 pm EDT. The online vote will be conducted by Votenet, the electronic balloting company.

Members eligible to vote will receive a separate email with more specific voting instructions and additional meeting details, including a link to RSVP.