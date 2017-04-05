John Goodwin, a former congressional chief of staff and communications director, has been appointed Head of Communications at The Weather Channel parent The Weather Group. He will oversee corporate and network media relations, public affairs and social media for the network.

He most recently was VP at DC-based public-affairs firm The Herald Group, after having served three U.S. congressmen including most recently as chief of staff to Rep. Raúl Labrador (R-ID).

This is the first communications hire since IBM acquired the network’s digital Product and Technology Businesses in 2015, leaving The Weather Channel TV to stand alone. Shirley Powell had been Head of Communications prior to the split.

“John’s experience in leading major corporate and political communications campaigns will be valuable for the network in this highly competitive world of cable television and the growing OTT space,” said Weather Group CEO Dave Shull, who announced the hire. “His diverse background will help us as we continue to promote new and offerings from The Weather Channel and Local Now to our viewers, distribution and content partners, public officials and the media.”