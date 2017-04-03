Wattpad Studios, the global multiplatform entertainment company for original stories, is expanding with the hires of two execs in newly created positions: Eric Lehrman as head of content development and production and Abby Ho as head of stars.

“Wattpad Studios is predicated on helping our amazing storytellers — the Wattpad Stars — grow their careers and realize their dreams by working with the entertainment and publishing industries,” said Head of Wattpad Studios Aron Levitz. “It’s exceptionally exciting to add Eric and Abby to the team to help our partners like Turner and Hachette take better advantage of the unique stories, talented writers, and phenomenal amount of data and insights to produce entertainment hits.”

Lehrman will push Wattpad further into filmed content, both on and off the platform, and also will oversee its first-look TV deals with Turner and UCP. He comes to Wattpad from USA Network, where he was VP Original Scripted Series Programming. Before that, he launched and headed the scripted division at All3Media America and spent several years at J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions.

Ho was head of the Creator Network at the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, where she developed and produced content with digital influencers across CBC properties. She also managed the national broadcaster’s partnership with Fullscreen. Abby has produced several digital properties for the CBC as well as Epitome Pictures Inc. where she previously worked.