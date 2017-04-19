Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen is heading to Hollywood for the first time for a week of shows starting Sunday, May 21. The live late-night show will air from the Palace Theatre.

Bravo Media

“We’ve been fantasizing about taking the show to LA for eight years, and I couldn’t be more excited that the Palace Theatre will be our home,” said host and executive producer Andy Cohen. “I feel like we’re hitting the big time.”

Watch What Happens Live and the Bravo Clubhouse have become a nightly destination for some of the biggest names in pop culture, who stop by for a signature drink and stay for the candid conversation. Whether “Pleading the Fifth” or “Opening the Vault,” host Cohen continues to go there — challenging both celebrities and Bravolebrities, per the network.