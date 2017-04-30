Watch the livestream of the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner here, with Hasan Minhaj of The Daily Show and without President Donald Trump and members of his administration. Expect to see your favorite and/or least favorite media elites, er, Washington journalists roast one another and likely POTUS in absentia.

The event, which has been held at the Washington Hilton annually since 1967, supports the work of the White House Correspondents Association. Proceeds fund the group and go toward scholarships and awards aimed at promoting aspiring journalists and recognizing excellence in the journalism profession. Check out the livestream above and follow Deadline’s live blog, which begins at 6:25 PM PT.

