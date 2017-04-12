EXCLUSIVE: Universal Pictures has acquired Warrior Queen, a pitch from Mark Rosenthal that is based on the true story of the young African Queen Amanirenas. Will Packer will produce through his Uni-based Will Packer Productions banner with his head of motion pictures James Lopez also producing. This reunites Packer with Rosenthal after they worked together on the Emmy-nominated Roots remake for The History Channel.

Queen Amanirenas ruled over the Kush Kingdom of Nubia, one of the richest Kingdom’s in Ancient Africa. She successfully led her army of Nubians into battle against the mighty invading Roman Empire forcing them to withdraw and negotiate peace. Uni production veep Sara Scott will oversee the project. Rosenthal’s script work includes the Tim Burton-directed Planet of the Apes, Mighty Joe Young, Mona Lisa Smile and Jewel of the Nile. He’s repped by UTA and Packer is represented by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham.