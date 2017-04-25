Warner Bros and Abu Dhabi’s Miral have unveiled plans to build six immersive worlds, including Batman’s Gotham City and Superman’s Metropolis, for its $1 billion theme park in the UAE.

Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, located on the man-made Yas Island close to the city’s airport, will also feature Cartoon Junction, Bedrock and Dynamite Gulch, themed after iconic animated brands Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera, as well as Warner Bros Plaza, which is reminiscent of old Hollywood.

The park, which developer Miral said is 60% complete, is on track to launch in 2018 and will feature thrill rides, interactive family-friendly attractions, and unique live entertainment.

“Miral is proud to confirm that one year after announcing its plans to bring Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi to Yas Island, we’re making great progress with our partners where we’re 60% complete and on track to launch in 2018,” said Miral CEO Mohamed Abdullah Al Zaabi.

Warner Bros Consumer Products president Pam Lifford said: “Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi will be a state-of-the-art themed experience that authentically brings some of the studio’s most iconic characters and stories to life under one roof for the first time in the Middle East.”

Superman’s Metropolis will feature a city of towering skyscrapers, while Gotham City will, of course, feature dark alleys. Cartoon Junction will bring together Bugs Bunny and Scooby-Doo among others under a stylized cartoon sky, and Dynamite Gulch will take attendees to the stars and deep into the canyon. Bedrock, meanwhile, will be filled with prehistoric birds and dinosaurs just like in The Flinstones.

The project has engaged 5,500 specialist engineers, workers and craftsmen to build a park that will span 1.65 million square feet. Within the six worlds, there will be 29 rides, shows and attractions. Interestingly, the Middle East, in particular the UAE, has seen a surge in box office growth in the last year, with superhero and Hollywood blockbusters faring well in the territory.

Take a look at the rest of the images here:

Warner Bros World

Warner Bros

Warner Bros. World