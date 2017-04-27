Peter Girardi has been promoted to EVP of Blue Ribbon Content, Warner Bros. Television Group’s digital studio, and Alternative Programming at WB Animation.

In the newly created position, Girardi will have oversight of day-to-day operations at Blue Ribbon, while also spearheading alternative programming at WB Animation. He’ll report to Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Digital Series.

As EVP Blue Ribbon Content and the number two exec under Register, Girardi will have with broad responsibility for the day-to-day management of the division. He’ll continue to direct the activities of BRC’s creative affairs team, with responsibility for developing and producing new live-action series for the digital marketplace, as well as animated programs and original content for virtual reality. He’ll also oversee BRC’s physical production as well as business operations, including business & legal affairs, finance, administration.

Girardi previously had served as BRC’s SVP Creative Affairs, since 2015 and led the expansion of its programming slate. Series produced by BRC under Girardi’s supervision include the live-action comedies Now We’re Talking (nominated for a Writers Guild Award) for go90 as well as Beerfest and JoJo Head for CW Seed.

In his new role as EVP Alternative Programming at Warner Bros. Animation (WBA), Girardi will continue WBA’s efforts to develop non-traditional animated series and content for television and other platforms, as well as alternative programming for adult outlets such as Adult Swim, among others. Girardi recently developed and oversaw production of the original series Right Now Kapow, the first WBA show produced for Disney XD. He also developed and currently oversees Mike Tyson Mysteries, which will debut its third season on Adult Swim later this year. And he works closely with Warner Bros. Home Entertainment as supervisor of WBA’s original movies for Blu-ray, Digital HD and DVD.

“Peter has done an outstanding job leading the creative team at Blue Ribbon Content, developing distinctive original programming as well as innovative and compelling series based on existing Studio properties,” said Register. “Whether working closely with our producers already under deals here at Warner Bros. Television Group or establishing relationships with new creative voices, Peter has been instrumental in quickly ramping up BRC’s development slate over the past two years, and he will now be charged with playing a key role in the Television Group’s efforts to grow BRC’s digital series business further in the future.”