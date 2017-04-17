Just over two weeks after betraying Rick and the and rest of the Survivors on the season finale of AMC’s The Walking Dead, jaded Scavengers leader Jadis is going to be back for a lot more potential back-stabbing. Pollyanna McIntosh, who plays the laconic Scavengers head honcho, has been upped to series regular for Season 8 of the AMC blockbuster series, along with Steven Ogg and Katelyn Nacon.

AMC

McIntosh, who played the murderous Angel on AMC’s Hap and Leonard, joined Walking Dead this past season as pot-stirrer Jadis. She’s repped by Insurge-Ent, Lee Morgan Management and lawyer Stephen Clark.

Ogg’s Simon is the right-hand man of Savoirs leader Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) on Walking Dead. He also recurs on HBO’s Westworld and is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and MGMT Entertainment.

Nacon is Enid, a teenager the group met in Alexandria who recently has been a love interest for Carl (Chandler Riggs). Repped by APA and Atlanta Models and Talent, she appeared on the go90 series T@gged.

The Walking Dead recently completed its seventh season on April 2 as TV’s No. 1 show among adults 18-49 for the fifth consecutive year — the only drama in television history to do so.

Related‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7 Finale Rises Up & Sees [SPOILER] Fatally Fall