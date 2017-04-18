EXCLUSIVE: Here is the first trailer for Wakefield, the provocative Bryan Cranston-starring dark comic drama from director Robin Swicord based on the E.L. Doctorow short story. IFC Films is releasing the pic May 19 after its world premiere at Telluride.

It’s the latest all-in turn from Cranston, who since his Walter White days on Breaking Bad has shifted from Dalton Trumbo to LBJ to one nasty bad guy on Amazon’s Sneaky Pete. He’s also set to play Howard Beale in the new play Network this fall in the West End.

Cranston’s Howard Wakefield might be the closest kin to the mad-as-hell Beale, who if he hadn’t met his demise on live national TV he might have done what Wakefield does. Based on the Doctorow story, Howard has a loving wife (Jennifer Garner), two daughters, a prestigious job as a Manhattan lawyer, and a comfortable home in the suburbs. But inwardly he’s suffocating, and eventually he snaps and goes into hiding in his garage attic leaving his family to wonder what happened to him. He observes them from his window — an outsider spying in on his own life — as the days of exile stretch into months. Is it possible to go back to the way things were? Jason O’Mara and Beverly D’Angelo co-star.

Check out the trailer above.